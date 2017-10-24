Elmos Semiconductor AG (ELGG.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 66.00 66.00 66.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 5 248.88 250.00 247.00 240.47 Year Ending Dec-18 6 263.69 269.15 257.00 255.33 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.38 0.38 0.38 -- Year Ending Dec-17 5 1.07 1.14 1.02 0.89 Year Ending Dec-18 6 1.22 1.49 1.07 1.04 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 16.78 26.00 8.95 8.62