Elis SA (ELIS.PA)

ELIS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

22.55EUR
3:31pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.36 (-1.57%)
Prev Close
€22.91
Open
€22.90
Day's High
€23.02
Day's Low
€22.47
Volume
160,319
Avg. Vol
456,180
52-wk High
€23.42
52-wk Low
€13.48

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 8 8 8
(3) HOLD 0 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.91 1.91 1.91

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 2,203.08 2,238.98 2,097.00 1,546.58
Year Ending Dec-18 11 3,231.26 3,300.15 3,100.80 1,597.19
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.98 1.15 0.73 1.05
Year Ending Dec-18 9 1.36 1.44 1.26 1.13
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 14.62 14.62 14.62 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 436.20 445.20 9.00 2.06
Quarter Ending Jun-16 378.30 379.90 1.60 0.42
Quarter Ending Mar-16 344.50 350.60 6.10 1.77
Quarter Ending Sep-15 350.50 381.20 30.70 8.76
Quarter Ending Jun-15 363.00 360.40 2.60 0.72

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,203.08 2,195.96 1,775.18 1,773.56 1,546.58
Year Ending Dec-18 3,231.26 3,230.44 1,888.02 1,885.46 1,597.19
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.98 1.04 1.08 1.08 1.05
Year Ending Dec-18 1.36 1.34 1.25 1.25 1.13

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 7 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 8 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 7 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Elis SA News

