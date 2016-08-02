Edition:
Elementis PLC (ELM.L)

ELM.L on London Stock Exchange

275.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
275.90
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
692,506
52-wk High
320.68
52-wk Low
212.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 828.87 863.00 805.00 675.42
Year Ending Dec-18 10 892.60 939.20 866.00 697.71
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.20 0.21 0.19 0.18
Year Ending Dec-18 10 0.22 0.25 0.20 0.20
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 13.40 19.39 7.40 -0.41

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 828.87 827.02 823.22 811.66 675.42
Year Ending Dec-18 892.60 892.38 892.38 879.55 697.71
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.18
Year Ending Dec-18 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.20

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Elementis PLC News

Market Views

