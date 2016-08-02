Elementis PLC (ELM.L)
ELM.L on London Stock Exchange
275.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
275.90GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
275.90
275.90
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
692,506
692,506
52-wk High
320.68
320.68
52-wk Low
212.25
212.25
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|828.87
|863.00
|805.00
|675.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|892.60
|939.20
|866.00
|697.71
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|0.20
|0.21
|0.19
|0.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|0.22
|0.25
|0.20
|0.20
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|13.40
|19.39
|7.40
|-0.41
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|828.87
|827.02
|823.22
|811.66
|675.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|892.60
|892.38
|892.38
|879.55
|697.71
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|0.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.22
|0.22
|0.22
|0.22
|0.20
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|1
|1
- 3 FTSE 250 stocks you should be buying after today's results?
- Should you sell Vodafone Group plc, Braemar Shipping Services plc and Elementis plc ahead of the EU referendum?
- Why I Would Sell Elementis plc And Buy Hill & Smith Holdings plc
- Are Banco Santander SA, Premier Oil PLC And Elementis plc On The Cusp Of Stunning Returns?
- How My Quality Portfolio Stacks Up Against The Chaos In The FTSE 100
- So BP plc, Next plc, Centrica PLC And Elementis plc Are All Yielding 5%+. Should You Dive In?