Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de Sao Paulo SA (ELPL4.SA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3,026.07 3,026.07 3,026.07 -- Year Ending Dec-17 6 11,584.30 12,366.00 10,368.60 12,018.00 Year Ending Dec-18 6 11,797.20 12,337.50 11,114.00 12,485.50 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.74 1.08 0.39 -- Year Ending Dec-17 5 1.17 1.94 0.76 0.90 Year Ending Dec-18 5 2.13 2.80 1.32 2.05