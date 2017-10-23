Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA)
EMBR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
16.19BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.86
|2.86
|2.86
|2.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|18,952.40
|18,952.40
|18,952.40
|20,407.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|18,686.30
|18,686.30
|18,686.30
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5,459.92
|5,688.90
|228.98
|4.19
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|4,370.41
|5,098.43
|728.02
|16.66
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|5,179.41
|4,577.30
|602.11
|11.63
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|3,640.25
|3,027.44
|612.81
|16.83
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|3,144.24
|2,827.30
|316.94
|10.08
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1.54
|-0.14
|1.68
|109.11
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|3.56
|0.94
|2.62
|73.71
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|0.45
|0.23
|0.22
|48.64
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.17
|0.29
|0.12
|67.63
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|0.72
|0.29
|0.43
|59.34
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18,952.40
|18,952.40
|18,952.40
|18,911.20
|20,407.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18,686.30
|18,686.30
|18,686.30
|18,686.30
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
