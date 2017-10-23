Edition:
Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA)

EMBR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

16.19BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.11 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
R$ 16.30
Open
R$ 16.50
Day's High
R$ 16.50
Day's Low
R$ 16.00
Volume
3,299,700
Avg. Vol
2,747,167
52-wk High
R$ 19.93
52-wk Low
R$ 14.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.86 2.86 2.86 2.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 18,952.40 18,952.40 18,952.40 20,407.20
Year Ending Dec-18 1 18,686.30 18,686.30 18,686.30 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5,459.92 5,688.90 228.98 4.19
Quarter Ending Mar-16 4,370.41 5,098.43 728.02 16.66
Quarter Ending Sep-15 5,179.41 4,577.30 602.11 11.63
Quarter Ending Mar-15 3,640.25 3,027.44 612.81 16.83
Quarter Ending Sep-14 3,144.24 2,827.30 316.94 10.08
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1.54 -0.14 1.68 109.11
Quarter Ending Dec-15 3.56 0.94 2.62 73.71
Quarter Ending Mar-15 0.45 0.23 0.22 48.64
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.17 0.29 0.12 67.63
Quarter Ending Sep-11 0.72 0.29 0.43 59.34

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18,952.40 18,952.40 18,952.40 18,911.20 20,407.20
Year Ending Dec-18 18,686.30 18,686.30 18,686.30 18,686.30 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

