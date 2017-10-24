Emaar Misr for Development SAE (EMFD.CA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 4,613.73 4,936.90 4,425.00 4,711.33 Year Ending Dec-18 3 6,282.90 7,650.70 5,401.00 7,530.87 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.41 0.46 0.33 0.35 Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.53 0.57 0.45 0.57