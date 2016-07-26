Man Group PLC (EMG.L)
EMG.L on London Stock Exchange
190.20GBp
5:08pm BST
Change (% chg)
-0.90 (-0.47%)
Prev Close
191.10
Open
190.30
Day's High
190.60
Day's Low
189.10
Volume
3,556,804
Avg. Vol
4,922,117
52-wk High
191.40
52-wk Low
111.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|7
|6
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|8
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.28
|2.28
|2.28
|2.18
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|945.77
|1,015.00
|834.00
|1,011.82
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|1,080.09
|1,325.26
|992.60
|1,106.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|0.16
|0.17
|0.13
|0.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|0.20
|0.25
|0.17
|0.19
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|22.10
|22.10
|22.10
|-0.78
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|945.77
|942.38
|934.81
|930.61
|1,011.82
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,080.09
|1,073.12
|1,073.01
|1,065.25
|1,106.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.20
|0.19
|0.19
|0.19
|0.19
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0
|5
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|1
|4
|1
