Endurance Technologies Ltd (CN) (ENDU.NS)
ENDU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,069.95INR
10:41am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.90 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
Rs1,076.85
Open
Rs1,076.85
Day's High
Rs1,096.95
Day's Low
Rs1,068.00
Volume
15,512
Avg. Vol
58,775
52-wk High
Rs1,168.00
52-wk Low
Rs518.75
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.17
|2.17
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|11,627.00
|13,200.00
|10,054.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|16,246.00
|16,246.00
|16,246.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|56,391.20
|57,470.00
|54,976.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|63,385.20
|64,737.00
|62,604.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|71,623.40
|73,975.00
|66,492.90
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|23.44
|24.00
|22.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|28.82
|30.80
|26.91
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|35.73
|39.30
|31.98
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|15,332.30
|15,503.00
|170.61
|1.11
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11,627.00
|13,661.20
|2,034.24
|17.50
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|14,900.00
|12,985.80
|1,914.21
|12.85
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6.22
|6.86
|0.64
|10.29
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11,627.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|16,246.00
|16,246.00
|16,246.00
|16,246.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|56,391.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|63,385.20
|63,659.40
|63,659.40
|63,659.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|71,623.40
|71,763.40
|71,763.40
|71,763.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|23.44
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|28.82
|28.79
|28.79
|28.79
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|35.73
|35.15
|35.15
|35.15
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|0
|2
|0