Engineers India Ltd (ENGI.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3,492.00 3,492.00 3,492.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 6 14,830.70 16,704.00 12,962.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 18,895.70 20,845.00 17,534.00 18,705.80 Year Ending Mar-19 6 25,101.00 30,643.00 21,711.00 25,773.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 5 5.85 6.40 5.30 -- Year Ending Mar-18 6 5.85 7.10 4.80 6.39 Year Ending Mar-19 6 7.57 8.70 6.40 9.65