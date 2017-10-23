Edition:
Energisa SA (ENGI11.SA)

ENGI11.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

24.30BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -1.30 (-5.08%)
Prev Close
R$ 25.60
Open
R$ 25.60
Day's High
R$ 25.60
Day's Low
R$ 24.04
Volume
807,600
Avg. Vol
505,067
52-wk High
R$ 26.70
52-wk Low
R$ 17.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy 1.07 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 12,080.60 12,080.60 12,080.60 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3 11,743.90 12,080.60 11,089.00 13,060.60
Year Ending Dec-18 3 12,341.30 12,678.00 11,811.00 13,390.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1.07 1.07 1.07 --
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1.35 1.89 1.07 1.40
Year Ending Dec-18 4 1.92 2.65 1.32 2.01
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 24.10 24.10 24.10 15.20

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,751.00 3,084.37 333.37 12.12
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,948.00 3,061.99 113.99 3.87
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,822.33 3,364.44 4,457.89 56.99
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.12 0.03 0.09 71.67
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.31 0.07 0.24 77.42
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.17 0.05 1.12 95.73

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 12,080.60 12,080.60 12,080.60 12,080.60 --
Year Ending Dec-17 11,743.90 11,743.90 11,743.90 11,743.90 13,060.60
Year Ending Dec-18 12,341.30 12,341.30 12,341.30 12,341.30 13,390.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.07 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.35 1.35 1.37 1.37 1.40
Year Ending Dec-18 1.92 1.92 1.84 1.84 2.01

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Energisa SA News

