Energa SA (ENGP.WA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 8 10,366.20 11,533.80 9,196.86 10,581.80 Year Ending Dec-18 8 10,685.10 11,857.40 9,196.86 10,752.10 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.26 0.26 0.26 -- Year Ending Dec-17 9 1.71 2.02 1.30 1.46 Year Ending Dec-18 9 1.86 2.30 1.04 1.45