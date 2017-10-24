Energa SA (ENGP.WA)
ENGP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
12.77PLN
1:23pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.26
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|2
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|3
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.12
|2.88
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|10,366.20
|11,533.80
|9,196.86
|10,581.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|10,685.10
|11,857.40
|9,196.86
|10,752.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.26
|0.26
|0.26
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|1.71
|2.02
|1.30
|1.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|1.86
|2.30
|1.04
|1.45
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,620.45
|2,710.00
|89.55
|3.42
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,864.00
|2,808.00
|56.00
|1.96
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,954.63
|2,436.00
|481.37
|24.63
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,462.00
|2,316.00
|146.00
|5.93
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|2,885.45
|2,621.00
|264.45
|9.16
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.32
|0.46
|0.14
|42.41
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.32
|0.29
|0.03
|10.22
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.48
|0.61
|0.13
|26.03
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.34
|0.33
|0.01
|3.51
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.37
|0.40
|0.03
|9.29
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10,366.20
|10,367.20
|10,394.60
|10,346.40
|10,581.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10,685.10
|10,685.10
|10,754.40
|10,571.00
|10,752.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.26
|0.26
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.71
|1.67
|1.60
|1.59
|1.46
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.86
|1.86
|1.77
|1.69
|1.45
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
- U.S. windfarm builder says notifies Polish govt of dispute
- Poland's Energa gets $45 mln from state to develop smart grid
- INTERVIEW-Polish coal miner struggles to meet demand after investment cut
- UPDATE 1-Poland's Energa plans new coal-fuelled unit irrespective of power capacity scheme
- Poland's low deficit set to rise with investments, retirements: FinMin