E.ON SE (EONGn.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 15,460.20 15,460.20 15,460.20 -- Year Ending Dec-17 22 38,207.10 40,515.90 32,999.50 45,737.20 Year Ending Dec-18 24 38,290.20 41,179.00 33,364.90 42,933.10 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1.27 1.27 1.27 -- Year Ending Dec-17 27 0.62 0.69 0.56 0.50 Year Ending Dec-18 28 0.64 0.74 0.57 0.50 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 13.08 17.70 9.98 -6.27