E.ON SE (EONGn.DE)

EONGn.DE on Xetra

10.02EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.01 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
€10.04
Open
€10.05
Day's High
€10.11
Day's Low
€9.97
Volume
5,216,848
Avg. Vol
11,317,218
52-wk High
€10.13
52-wk Low
€5.99

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.27 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 10 9 10 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 10 9 9
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 2 2 2 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.30 2.30 2.27 2.47

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 15,460.20 15,460.20 15,460.20 --
Year Ending Dec-17 22 38,207.10 40,515.90 32,999.50 45,737.20
Year Ending Dec-18 24 38,290.20 41,179.00 33,364.90 42,933.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1.27 1.27 1.27 --
Year Ending Dec-17 27 0.62 0.69 0.56 0.50
Year Ending Dec-18 28 0.64 0.74 0.57 0.50
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 13.08 17.70 9.98 -6.27

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 11,942.70 9,103.00 2,839.72 23.78
Quarter Ending Mar-17 12,350.60 10,480.00 1,870.62 15.15
Quarter Ending Dec-16 15,405.80 10,000.00 5,405.82 35.09
Quarter Ending Sep-16 10,982.50 7,944.00 3,038.54 27.67
Quarter Ending Jun-16 25,799.10 8,983.00 16,816.11 65.18
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.10 0.16 0.26 -260.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.58 0.26 0.84 -144.83
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.01 0.13 0.12 1,200.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -0.09 0.02 0.11 -122.22
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.06 0.10 0.04 66.67

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 15,460.20 15,460.20 15,460.20 15,089.40 --
Year Ending Dec-17 38,207.10 38,207.10 38,520.90 38,544.80 45,737.20
Year Ending Dec-18 38,290.20 38,290.20 38,419.00 38,410.60 42,933.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.27 1.27 1.27 1.24 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.62 0.62 0.63 0.63 0.50
Year Ending Dec-18 0.64 0.64 0.64 0.64 0.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 4 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

