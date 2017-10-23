E.ON SE (EONGn.DE)
EONGn.DE on Xetra
10.02EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.27
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|10
|9
|10
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|10
|9
|9
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.30
|2.30
|2.27
|2.47
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|15,460.20
|15,460.20
|15,460.20
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|38,207.10
|40,515.90
|32,999.50
|45,737.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|38,290.20
|41,179.00
|33,364.90
|42,933.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1.27
|1.27
|1.27
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|27
|0.62
|0.69
|0.56
|0.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|28
|0.64
|0.74
|0.57
|0.50
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|13.08
|17.70
|9.98
|-6.27
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|11,942.70
|9,103.00
|2,839.72
|23.78
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12,350.60
|10,480.00
|1,870.62
|15.15
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|15,405.80
|10,000.00
|5,405.82
|35.09
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|10,982.50
|7,944.00
|3,038.54
|27.67
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|25,799.10
|8,983.00
|16,816.11
|65.18
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-0.10
|0.16
|0.26
|-260.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-0.58
|0.26
|0.84
|-144.83
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.01
|0.13
|0.12
|1,200.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-0.09
|0.02
|0.11
|-122.22
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.06
|0.10
|0.04
|66.67
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|15,460.20
|15,460.20
|15,460.20
|15,089.40
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|38,207.10
|38,207.10
|38,520.90
|38,544.80
|45,737.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|38,290.20
|38,290.20
|38,419.00
|38,410.60
|42,933.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.27
|1.27
|1.27
|1.24
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.62
|0.62
|0.63
|0.63
|0.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|0.64
|0.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|4
|2
