Edition:
United Kingdom

Faurecia SA (EPED.PA)

EPED.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

60.69EUR
3:30pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.44 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
€60.25
Open
€60.20
Day's High
€60.83
Day's Low
€60.11
Volume
261,821
Avg. Vol
494,444
52-wk High
€62.34
52-wk Low
€29.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 3 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 6 5
(3) HOLD 7 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 3 3 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 2.63 2.63 2.58

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 19,122.50 20,648.00 16,741.00 19,709.50
Year Ending Dec-18 17 19,248.20 21,719.00 17,469.00 20,426.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 4.47 5.02 4.10 3.91
Year Ending Dec-18 18 5.06 5.87 4.23 4.33
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 17.50 23.20 11.80 19.02

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 3,758.67 3,787.00 28.33 0.75
Quarter Ending Mar-11 3,808.00 3,963.00 155.00 4.07

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 19,122.50 19,793.60 20,138.20 20,122.50 19,709.50
Year Ending Dec-18 19,248.20 19,759.70 19,920.10 20,071.70 20,426.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.47 4.44 4.42 4.41 3.91
Year Ending Dec-18 5.06 5.00 4.96 4.94 4.33

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 2 2 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 2 1 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 6 0 6 1
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0 6 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Faurecia SA News

» More EPED.PA News