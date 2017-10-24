Faurecia SA (EPED.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 13 19,122.50 20,648.00 16,741.00 19,709.50 Year Ending Dec-18 17 19,248.20 21,719.00 17,469.00 20,426.20 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 18 4.47 5.02 4.10 3.91 Year Ending Dec-18 18 5.06 5.87 4.23 4.33 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 17.50 23.20 11.80 19.02