Edition:
United Kingdom

Echo Polska Properties NV (EPPJ.J)

EPPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,160.00ZAc
2:20pm BST
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
2,160.00
Open
2,165.00
Day's High
2,165.00
Day's Low
2,157.00
Volume
343,663
Avg. Vol
619,449
52-wk High
2,265.00
52-wk Low
1,722.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1,349.00 1,349.00 1,349.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1,566.52 1,566.52 1,566.52 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 170.11 170.11 170.11 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 171.54 171.54 171.54 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.00 10.00 10.00 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,349.00 1,349.00 1,349.00 1,349.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1,566.52 1,566.52 1,566.52 1,566.52 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 170.11 170.11 155.68 155.68 --
Year Ending Dec-18 171.54 171.54 171.54 171.54 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Echo Polska Properties NV News

» More EPPJ.J News