Echo Polska Properties NV (EPPJ.J)
EPPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,160.00ZAc
2:20pm BST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
2,160.00
Open
2,165.00
Day's High
2,165.00
Day's Low
2,157.00
Volume
343,663
Avg. Vol
619,449
52-wk High
2,265.00
52-wk Low
1,722.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1,349.00
|1,349.00
|1,349.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1,566.52
|1,566.52
|1,566.52
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|170.11
|170.11
|170.11
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|171.54
|171.54
|171.54
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|10.00
|10.00
|10.00
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,349.00
|1,349.00
|1,349.00
|1,349.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,566.52
|1,566.52
|1,566.52
|1,566.52
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|170.11
|170.11
|155.68
|155.68
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|171.54
|171.54
|171.54
|171.54
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Echo Polska to buy portfolio of retail properties for 692.1 million euros
- BRIEF-Echo Polska says disposal of portfolio of office properties tryton business house
- BRIEF-Echo Polska Properties says in talks over potential acquisitions
- BRIEF-Echo Polska Properties posts H1 net profit of 39.6 mln euros
- BRIEF-EPP updates on acquisition of Galeria Solna