Equites Property Fund Ltd (EQUJ.J)
EQUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,206.00ZAc
1:57pm BST
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
2,205.00
Open
2,210.00
Day's High
2,346.00
Day's Low
2,199.00
Volume
988,388
Avg. Vol
678,316
52-wk High
2,346.00
52-wk Low
1,460.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|February
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|--
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|--
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|--
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|--
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|--
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-18
|2
|617.00
|634.00
|600.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-19
|1
|696.00
|696.00
|696.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-18
|2
|123.00
|124.00
|122.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-19
|1
|137.00
|137.00
|137.00
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-18
|617.00
|617.00
|617.00
|600.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-19
|696.00
|696.00
|696.00
|696.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-18
|123.00
|123.00
|123.00
|124.00
|--
|Year Ending Feb-19
|137.00
|137.00
|137.00
|137.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Feb-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Feb-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Equites Property Fund says HY headline earnings per share 59.9 cents
- BRIEF-Equites Property Fund says raised about 1.015 billion rand via placing
- BRIEF-Equites Property Fund to increase amount of equity capital raising
- BRIEF-Equites Property Fund to raise 400 mln rand
- BRIEF-Equites Property Fund concludes disposal of Cape Town office portfolio