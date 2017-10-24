Eveready Industries India Ltd (ERDY.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 3,364.00 3,364.00 3,364.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 13,551.90 13,630.80 13,456.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 14,406.90 14,911.00 13,630.80 17,644.30 Year Ending Mar-19 3 16,044.30 16,553.00 15,351.80 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 3 11.59 12.70 10.68 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 12.89 14.40 10.68 17.48 Year Ending Mar-19 3 16.26 17.10 15.39 --