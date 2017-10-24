Eveready Industries India Ltd (ERDY.NS)
ERDY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
331.00INR
10:40am BST
331.00INR
10:40am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.45 (+2.94%)
Rs9.45 (+2.94%)
Prev Close
Rs321.55
Rs321.55
Open
Rs320.00
Rs320.00
Day's High
Rs332.95
Rs332.95
Day's Low
Rs318.00
Rs318.00
Volume
47,746
47,746
Avg. Vol
92,519
92,519
52-wk High
Rs360.00
Rs360.00
52-wk Low
Rs199.55
Rs199.55
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|3,364.00
|3,364.00
|3,364.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|13,551.90
|13,630.80
|13,456.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|14,406.90
|14,911.00
|13,630.80
|17,644.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|16,044.30
|16,553.00
|15,351.80
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|11.59
|12.70
|10.68
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|12.89
|14.40
|10.68
|17.48
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|16.26
|17.10
|15.39
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3,364.00
|3,364.00
|3,364.00
|3,364.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13,551.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14,406.90
|14,406.90
|14,406.90
|14,795.00
|17,644.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16,044.30
|16,044.30
|16,044.30
|16,775.20
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11.59
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12.89
|12.89
|12.89
|14.00
|17.48
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16.26
|16.26
|16.26
|17.30
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0