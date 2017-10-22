Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS (EREGL.IS)

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3,449.63 3,449.63 3,449.63 -- Year Ending Dec-17 13 17,311.30 19,637.00 12,784.30 13,420.80 Year Ending Dec-18 15 17,907.80 23,038.00 13,480.20 14,516.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.14 0.14 0.14 -- Year Ending Dec-17 9 0.84 1.06 0.39 0.40 Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.76 0.91 0.42 0.47 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 24.74 24.74 24.74 4.91