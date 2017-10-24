Edition:
Eros International Media Ltd (EROS.NS)

EROS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

217.25INR
10:38am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.80 (+3.23%)
Prev Close
Rs210.45
Open
Rs211.60
Day's High
Rs217.25
Day's Low
Rs209.00
Volume
573,858
Avg. Vol
941,658
52-wk High
Rs308.45
52-wk Low
Rs142.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 6.78 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3,055.50 3,055.50 3,055.50 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 14,671.80 15,246.30 14,097.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 16,923.40 16,923.40 16,923.40 19,994.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 6.78 6.78 6.78 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 28.33 30.66 26.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 34.63 34.63 34.63 31.27

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,055.50 1,806.20 1,249.30 40.89
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,031.00 3,357.80 1,326.80 65.33
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,306.00 4,887.30 581.30 13.50
Quarter Ending Sep-15 4,995.02 5,049.10 54.08 1.08
Quarter Ending Mar-15 3,182.49 4,490.50 1,308.01 41.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.78 3.53 3.25 47.94
Quarter Ending Sep-15 9.84 9.57 0.27 2.76
Quarter Ending Jun-15 4.86 5.69 0.83 16.96
Quarter Ending Mar-15 5.76 5.48 0.28 4.78
Quarter Ending Dec-14 10.58 11.70 1.12 10.63

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,055.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 14,671.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 16,923.40 16,923.40 16,923.40 16,251.10 19,994.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.78 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 28.33 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 34.63 34.63 34.63 31.82 31.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

