Erytech Pharma SA (ERYP.PA)
ERYP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
25.82EUR
3:31pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.47 (+1.85%)
Prev Close
€25.35
Open
€25.49
Day's High
€25.98
Day's Low
€25.21
Volume
39,960
Avg. Vol
53,421
52-wk High
€30.20
52-wk Low
€11.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.40
|1.40
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|2.58
|5.00
|0.00
|13.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|4.15
|11.00
|0.00
|18.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|-2.39
|-1.95
|-3.00
|-1.36
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|-2.41
|-1.18
|-3.00
|-3.48
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|5.75
|13.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4.15
|4.15
|4.15
|14.33
|18.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-2.39
|-2.45
|-2.33
|-2.57
|-1.36
|Year Ending Dec-18
|-2.41
|-2.41
|-2.36
|-2.42
|-3.48
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Erytech Pharma announces resubmission of european marketing authorization application for GRASPA
- BRIEF-Erytech Pharma files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln of ADSS
- BRIEF-Erytech reports determination of the recommended pivotal phase 3 dose of eryaspase in its U.S. Phase 1 study
- BRIEF-Erytech Pharma H1 net loss widens to 14.0 million euros
- BRIEF-Erytech Pharma's complete results demonstrate statistically improvement in overall survival and progression-free survival