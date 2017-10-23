Edition:
United Kingdom

Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP.L)

ESP.L on London Stock Exchange

98.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
98.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,265,385
52-wk High
115.68
52-wk Low
95.44

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 55.70 57.00 54.40 --
Year Ending Dec-18 2 72.85 74.00 71.70 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 7.70 7.70 7.70 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 11.50 11.50 11.50 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 55.70 55.70 -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-18 72.85 72.85 -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 -- --
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Empiric Student Property PLC News