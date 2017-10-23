Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 55.70 57.00 54.40 -- Year Ending Dec-18 2 72.85 74.00 71.70 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 1 7.70 7.70 7.70 -- Year Ending Dec-18 1 11.50 11.50 11.50 --