Edition:
United Kingdom

Ezz Steel Co SAE (ESRS.CA)

ESRS.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

16.63EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-0.20 (-1.19%)
Prev Close
£16.83
Open
£16.96
Day's High
£17.05
Day's Low
£16.55
Volume
506,154
Avg. Vol
992,308
52-wk High
£22.80
52-wk Low
£6.45

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 4 3 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 0 0 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.11 2.22 2.60 2.89

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 38,419.70 42,770.00 31,305.00 22,848.00
Year Ending Dec-18 6 40,091.20 45,210.00 33,976.00 27,326.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 0.33 1.59 -2.36 0.35
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1.20 2.97 -0.33 0.74

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 10,024.00 9,800.57 223.43 2.23
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,672.67 5,917.40 1,244.73 26.64
Quarter Ending Mar-16 5,027.00 4,966.68 60.32 1.20
Quarter Ending Sep-15 4,181.00 3,505.35 675.65 16.16
Quarter Ending Sep-14 4,545.00 4,617.75 72.75 1.60

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 38,419.70 39,296.00 39,296.00 39,724.50 22,848.00
Year Ending Dec-18 40,091.20 40,574.40 40,574.40 41,219.40 27,326.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Ezz Steel Co SAE News

» More ESRS.CA News