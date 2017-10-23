Estacio Participacoes SA (ESTC3.SA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 798.41 840.26 726.50 794.94 Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 879.34 890.04 870.54 887.21 Year Ending Dec-17 11 3,343.15 3,454.59 3,160.44 3,525.75 Year Ending Dec-18 11 3,475.20 3,623.22 3,229.00 3,582.07 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 0.36 0.50 0.22 0.30 Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 0.56 0.58 0.53 0.56 Year Ending Dec-17 11 1.77 2.08 1.41 1.81 Year Ending Dec-18 11 2.10 2.65 1.48 2.10 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 21.90 32.70 11.09 6.94