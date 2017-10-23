Estacio Participacoes SA (ESTC3.SA)
ESTC3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
29.40BRL
23 Oct 2017
29.40BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -1.55 (-5.01%)
R$ -1.55 (-5.01%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.95
R$ 30.95
Open
R$ 31.15
R$ 31.15
Day's High
R$ 31.15
R$ 31.15
Day's Low
R$ 29.03
R$ 29.03
Volume
3,537,500
3,537,500
Avg. Vol
4,364,727
4,364,727
52-wk High
R$ 33.90
R$ 33.90
52-wk Low
R$ 14.03
R$ 14.03
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.36
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|3
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|7
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|4
|2
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.13
|2.00
|2.31
|2.42
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|798.41
|840.26
|726.50
|794.94
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|879.34
|890.04
|870.54
|887.21
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|3,343.15
|3,454.59
|3,160.44
|3,525.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|3,475.20
|3,623.22
|3,229.00
|3,582.07
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5
|0.36
|0.50
|0.22
|0.30
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4
|0.56
|0.58
|0.53
|0.56
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|1.77
|2.08
|1.41
|1.81
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|2.10
|2.65
|1.48
|2.10
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|21.90
|32.70
|11.09
|6.94
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|920.61
|913.43
|7.18
|0.78
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|939.17
|819.02
|120.14
|12.79
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|825.41
|796.87
|28.54
|3.46
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|819.30
|763.06
|56.24
|6.86
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|893.89
|831.67
|62.22
|6.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.31
|0.54
|0.23
|74.58
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.49
|0.38
|0.10
|21.45
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.31
|0.40
|0.09
|27.59
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.46
|0.43
|0.04
|7.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.36
|-0.06
|0.42
|117.92
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|798.41
|798.41
|798.41
|792.15
|794.94
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|879.34
|879.34
|879.34
|870.14
|887.21
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,343.15
|3,343.15
|3,328.20
|3,303.48
|3,525.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,475.20
|3,475.20
|3,468.13
|3,400.56
|3,582.07
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.36
|0.36
|0.35
|0.32
|0.30
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.56
|0.56
|0.56
|0.54
|0.56
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.77
|1.77
|1.73
|1.62
|1.81
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.10
|2.10
|2.07
|1.89
|2.10
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
- Brazil colleges seek softer cuts to state loan subsidies plan
- Zaher to cut ties with Brazil's Estácio by next month
- Tougher Brazil antitrust tack may give IPOs edge over M&A
- DEALTALK-Tougher Brazil antitrust tack may give IPOs edge over M&A
- EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks hit 3-month high as JBS jumps