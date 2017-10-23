Edition:
Estacio Participacoes SA (ESTC3.SA)

ESTC3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

29.40BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -1.55 (-5.01%)
Prev Close
R$ 30.95
Open
R$ 31.15
Day's High
R$ 31.15
Day's Low
R$ 29.03
Volume
3,537,500
Avg. Vol
4,364,727
52-wk High
R$ 33.90
52-wk Low
R$ 14.03

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.36 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 7 4 4
(3) HOLD 4 2 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.13 2.00 2.31 2.42

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 798.41 840.26 726.50 794.94
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 879.34 890.04 870.54 887.21
Year Ending Dec-17 11 3,343.15 3,454.59 3,160.44 3,525.75
Year Ending Dec-18 11 3,475.20 3,623.22 3,229.00 3,582.07
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 0.36 0.50 0.22 0.30
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 0.56 0.58 0.53 0.56
Year Ending Dec-17 11 1.77 2.08 1.41 1.81
Year Ending Dec-18 11 2.10 2.65 1.48 2.10
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 21.90 32.70 11.09 6.94

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 920.61 913.43 7.18 0.78
Quarter Ending Mar-17 939.17 819.02 120.14 12.79
Quarter Ending Dec-16 825.41 796.87 28.54 3.46
Quarter Ending Sep-16 819.30 763.06 56.24 6.86
Quarter Ending Jun-16 893.89 831.67 62.22 6.96
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.31 0.54 0.23 74.58
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.49 0.38 0.10 21.45
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.31 0.40 0.09 27.59
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.46 0.43 0.04 7.85
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.36 -0.06 0.42 117.92

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 798.41 798.41 798.41 792.15 794.94
Quarter Ending Mar-18 879.34 879.34 879.34 870.14 887.21
Year Ending Dec-17 3,343.15 3,343.15 3,328.20 3,303.48 3,525.75
Year Ending Dec-18 3,475.20 3,475.20 3,468.13 3,400.56 3,582.07
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.36 0.36 0.35 0.32 0.30
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.56 0.56 0.56 0.54 0.56
Year Ending Dec-17 1.77 1.77 1.73 1.62 1.81
Year Ending Dec-18 2.10 2.10 2.07 1.89 2.10

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Estacio Participacoes SA News

