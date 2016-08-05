esure Group PLC (ESUR.L)
ESUR.L on London Stock Exchange
274.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
274.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
274.50
274.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
705,976
705,976
52-wk High
308.80
308.80
52-wk Low
183.10
183.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|2
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.15
|3.00
|2.85
|2.85
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|783.24
|806.00
|756.00
|686.61
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|893.56
|972.00
|853.00
|730.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|18.20
|19.39
|16.70
|22.08
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|20.47
|22.80
|19.00
|24.96
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|8.05
|10.10
|4.00
|17.00
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|783.24
|783.24
|783.24
|781.84
|686.61
|Year Ending Dec-18
|893.56
|893.56
|893.56
|892.00
|730.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18.20
|18.20
|18.13
|18.00
|22.08
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20.47
|20.47
|20.62
|20.33
|24.96
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
