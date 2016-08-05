Edition:
esure Group PLC (ESUR.L)

ESUR.L on London Stock Exchange

274.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
274.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
705,976
52-wk High
308.80
52-wk Low
183.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 6 7 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 2 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.15 3.00 2.85 2.85

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 783.24 806.00 756.00 686.61
Year Ending Dec-18 7 893.56 972.00 853.00 730.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 18.20 19.39 16.70 22.08
Year Ending Dec-18 13 20.47 22.80 19.00 24.96
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 8.05 10.10 4.00 17.00

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 783.24 783.24 783.24 781.84 686.61
Year Ending Dec-18 893.56 893.56 893.56 892.00 730.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18.20 18.20 18.13 18.00 22.08
Year Ending Dec-18 20.47 20.47 20.62 20.33 24.96

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

esure Group PLC News

Market Views

