Telecom Egypt Co SAE (ETEL.CA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 7 16,520.20 18,449.00 13,611.00 12,938.40 Year Ending Dec-18 7 17,021.50 20,191.00 13,253.60 13,592.70 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 6 1.84 2.08 1.64 1.68 Year Ending Dec-18 8 1.46 2.06 0.87 1.48