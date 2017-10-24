Eutelsat Communications SA (ETL.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Jun-17 4 360.00 362.00 358.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 354.00 354.00 354.00 -- Year Ending Jun-17 20 1,478.01 1,485.17 1,468.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 19 1,443.92 1,472.00 1,415.00 1,477.85 Year Ending Jun-19 20 1,467.96 1,517.00 1,425.00 1,481.24 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 22 1.39 1.50 1.02 -- Year Ending Jun-18 21 1.33 1.48 1.23 1.37 Year Ending Jun-19 22 1.42 1.61 1.27 1.42 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 0.39 7.00 -3.50 -1.82