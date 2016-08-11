Edition:
Entertainment One Ltd (ETO.L)

ETO.L on London Stock Exchange

281.60GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
281.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
943,278
52-wk High
293.90
52-wk Low
209.98

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.10 2.30 2.30 2.30

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 8 1,025.36 1,137.00 976.65 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 1,165.97 1,224.00 1,042.20 1,086.72
Year Ending Mar-19 9 1,266.19 1,295.20 1,212.90 1,170.25
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 8 19.60 21.00 18.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 21.65 22.60 20.34 22.79
Year Ending Mar-19 9 24.70 27.37 22.80 25.40
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.66 11.66 11.66 12.79

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1,025.36 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1,165.97 1,165.97 1,166.86 1,166.86 1,086.72
Year Ending Mar-19 1,266.19 1,266.19 1,265.84 1,265.84 1,170.25
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 19.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 21.65 21.65 21.63 21.63 22.79
Year Ending Mar-19 24.70 24.70 24.45 24.45 25.40

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Entertainment One Ltd News

Market Views

