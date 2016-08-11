Entertainment One Ltd (ETO.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 8 1,025.36 1,137.00 976.65 -- Year Ending Mar-18 10 1,165.97 1,224.00 1,042.20 1,086.72 Year Ending Mar-19 9 1,266.19 1,295.20 1,212.90 1,170.25 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 8 19.60 21.00 18.80 -- Year Ending Mar-18 10 21.65 22.60 20.34 22.79 Year Ending Mar-19 9 24.70 27.37 22.80 25.40 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.66 11.66 11.66 12.79