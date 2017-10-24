Europcar Groupe SA (EUCAR.PA)
EUCAR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
12.40EUR
24 Oct 2017
12.40EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.08 (+0.61%)
€0.08 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
€12.32
€12.32
Open
€12.30
€12.30
Day's High
€12.40
€12.40
Day's Low
€12.30
€12.30
Volume
9,861
9,861
Avg. Vol
314,789
314,789
52-wk High
€13.58
€13.58
52-wk Low
€7.97
€7.97
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|2,353.70
|2,435.42
|2,260.00
|2,147.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|2,750.04
|2,965.45
|2,316.00
|2,226.16
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|0.91
|1.02
|0.80
|0.91
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|1.14
|1.38
|0.93
|1.02
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|570.00
|589.00
|19.00
|3.33
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|439.00
|439.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|477.00
|495.60
|18.60
|3.90
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|540.00
|530.40
|9.60
|1.78
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|692.00
|692.60
|0.60
|0.09
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,353.70
|2,353.70
|2,353.70
|2,353.70
|2,147.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,750.04
|2,750.04
|2,750.04
|2,749.33
|2,226.16
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.91
|0.91
|0.91
|0.91
|0.91
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.14
|1.14
|1.14
|1.14
|1.02
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Eurazeo sells 10 pct stake in Europcar
- BRIEF-Following investigation in UK about damage charges quoted by Europcar UK, Europcar is conducting internal investigation at Europcar UK
- BRIEF-Europcar Groupe successfully places EUR 175 million in new shares
- BRIEF-Europcar plans to issue new shares up to 10 pct of its capital
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions