Eurazeo SA (EURA.PA)
EURA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
77.46EUR
3:31pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|1
|2
|1
|(3) HOLD
|7
|5
|4
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.20
|3.11
|3.00
|3.14
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|2,836.48
|3,525.91
|2,099.00
|2,723.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|3,114.29
|4,051.14
|2,140.00
|2,035.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|4.29
|5.75
|2.77
|2.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|3.77
|5.52
|2.11
|4.12
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|976.00
|988.20
|12.20
|1.25
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,836.48
|2,836.48
|2,800.18
|2,706.34
|2,723.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,114.29
|3,114.29
|3,036.57
|2,883.66
|2,035.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.29
|4.29
|3.14
|3.09
|2.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.77
|3.77
|3.52
|4.26
|4.12
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
