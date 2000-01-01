Edition:
Excel Crop Care Ltd (EXCR.NS)

EXCR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,776.00INR
10:42am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs90.75 (+5.38%)
Prev Close
Rs1,685.25
Open
Rs1,665.05
Day's High
Rs1,819.00
Day's Low
Rs1,663.50
Volume
4,190
Avg. Vol
2,493
52-wk High
Rs2,099.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,600.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
--

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 9,377.07 9,377.07 9,377.07 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 68.81 68.81 68.81 --

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 9,377.07 -- -- -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 68.81 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

Excel Crop Care Ltd News

