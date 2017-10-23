Sodexo SA (EXHO.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Aug-17 23 20,755.20 20,954.00 20,583.40 20,979.20 Year Ending Aug-18 23 21,022.10 21,792.00 20,216.00 21,744.20 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Aug-17 26 5.21 5.89 4.40 4.92 Year Ending Aug-18 26 5.57 6.10 4.93 5.36 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 7.43 8.50 5.54 7.12