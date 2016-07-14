Experian PLC (EXPN.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 16 4,566.73 4,739.00 4,335.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 14 4,603.43 4,663.50 4,524.38 4,989.34 Year Ending Mar-19 14 4,850.35 4,972.18 4,715.00 5,250.61 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 18 0.90 0.93 0.85 -- Year Ending Mar-18 16 0.95 1.00 0.79 1.01 Year Ending Mar-19 16 1.03 1.14 0.87 1.10 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 8.46 12.00 5.20 7.38