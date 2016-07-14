Edition:
Experian PLC (EXPN.L)

EXPN.L on London Stock Exchange

1,567.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,567.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,361,739
52-wk High
1,708.00
52-wk Low
1,380.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 3 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 5 6 7
(3) HOLD 4 4 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 3 2 2
(5) SELL 2 2 2 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 2.76 2.76 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 16 4,566.73 4,739.00 4,335.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 4,603.43 4,663.50 4,524.38 4,989.34
Year Ending Mar-19 14 4,850.35 4,972.18 4,715.00 5,250.61
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 18 0.90 0.93 0.85 --
Year Ending Mar-18 16 0.95 1.00 0.79 1.01
Year Ending Mar-19 16 1.03 1.14 0.87 1.10
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 8.46 12.00 5.20 7.38

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4,566.73 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4,603.43 4,599.51 4,597.81 4,615.42 4,989.34
Year Ending Mar-19 4,850.35 4,845.90 4,846.25 4,868.60 5,250.61
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 0.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0.95 0.95 0.95 0.95 1.01
Year Ending Mar-19 1.03 1.03 1.04 1.04 1.10

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 0 5 0
Year Ending Mar-19 2 0 4 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 0 3 1
Year Ending Mar-19 2 0 2 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Experian PLC News

Market Views

