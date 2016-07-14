Experian PLC (EXPN.L)
EXPN.L on London Stock Exchange
1,567.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,567.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,567.00
1,567.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,361,739
2,361,739
52-wk High
1,708.00
1,708.00
52-wk Low
1,380.00
1,380.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|3
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|5
|6
|7
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|3
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|2.76
|2.76
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16
|4,566.73
|4,739.00
|4,335.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14
|4,603.43
|4,663.50
|4,524.38
|4,989.34
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14
|4,850.35
|4,972.18
|4,715.00
|5,250.61
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18
|0.90
|0.93
|0.85
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|0.95
|1.00
|0.79
|1.01
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|1.03
|1.14
|0.87
|1.10
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|8.46
|12.00
|5.20
|7.38
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4,566.73
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4,603.43
|4,599.51
|4,597.81
|4,615.42
|4,989.34
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4,850.35
|4,845.90
|4,846.25
|4,868.60
|5,250.61
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|0.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0.95
|0.95
|0.95
|0.95
|1.01
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1.03
|1.03
|1.04
|1.04
|1.10
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|0
|2
|2
