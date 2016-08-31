Edition:
United Kingdom

easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

EZJ.L on London Stock Exchange

1,320.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,320.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,804,884
52-wk High
1,444.00
52-wk Low
906.39

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 4
(3) HOLD 12 11 12 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 6 6 5 5
(5) SELL 1 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.96 3.04 3.00 3.04

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 1,856.00 1,856.00 1,856.00 --
Year Ending Sep-17 24 4,998.27 5,087.00 4,850.30 4,825.02
Year Ending Sep-18 24 5,320.35 5,642.97 5,108.00 5,176.42
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 24 82.39 90.24 72.40 94.38
Year Ending Sep-18 24 96.00 110.30 78.62 106.81
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 4.42 4.70 4.14 -8.05

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 727.67 763.00 35.33 4.86
Quarter Ending Sep-11 1,954.93 1,251.00 703.93 36.01
Quarter Ending Jun-11 918.00 935.00 17.00 1.85
Quarter Ending Dec-10 666.50 654.00 12.50 1.88

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1,856.00 1,855.00 1,808.00 1,808.00 --
Year Ending Sep-17 4,998.27 4,994.02 4,989.18 4,984.14 4,825.02
Year Ending Sep-18 5,320.35 5,325.45 5,323.15 5,330.01 5,176.42
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 82.39 82.65 82.61 82.33 94.38
Year Ending Sep-18 96.00 96.66 97.50 98.79 106.81

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Sep-17 7 4 9 4
Year Ending Sep-18 4 7 7 6
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 5 6 6 8
Year Ending Sep-18 3 8 4 9

Earnings vs. Estimates

easyJet plc News

Market Views

