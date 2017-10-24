Famous Brands Ltd (FBRJ.J)
FBRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
10,550.00ZAc
2:20pm BST
Change (% chg)
60.00 (+0.57%)
60.00 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|February
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|1
|5,657.00
|5,657.00
|5,657.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|1
|740.00
|740.00
|740.00
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|5,657.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Feb-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Famous Brands sees HY 2017 HEPS to fall within range of 153-187 cents
- South Africa's Famous Brands warns on profits, shares drop
- BRIEF-Famous Brands forecasts weaker six-month results
- UPDATE 1-Famous Brands scraps dividend as acquisitions boost debt
- South Africa's Famous Brands scraps full-year dividend