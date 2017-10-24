Fonciere des Regions SA (FDR.PA)
FDR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
85.12EUR
3:33pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|1
|1
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|4
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|7
|8
|9
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.58
|2.54
|2.62
|2.62
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|595.69
|614.11
|546.08
|580.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|619.75
|641.09
|570.62
|707.95
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|5.24
|5.45
|4.97
|5.28
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|5.47
|5.65
|5.05
|5.52
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|595.69
|595.69
|593.26
|596.40
|580.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|619.75
|619.75
|617.18
|622.92
|707.95
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5.24
|5.24
|5.22
|5.19
|5.28
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.47
|5.47
|5.45
|5.46
|5.52
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
