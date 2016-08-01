Fidessa Group PLC (FDSA.L)
FDSA.L on London Stock Exchange
2,270.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,270.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,270.00
2,270.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
48,019
48,019
52-wk High
2,675.00
2,675.00
52-wk Low
2,020.00
2,020.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.12
|3.12
|3.12
|3.43
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|352.07
|355.10
|349.50
|345.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|360.74
|365.20
|356.50
|363.31
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|92.13
|99.00
|81.84
|92.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|98.17
|105.00
|91.20
|98.12
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|4.66
|5.20
|4.11
|8.92
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|352.07
|352.40
|352.40
|352.44
|345.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|360.74
|361.81
|361.81
|361.84
|363.31
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|92.13
|92.21
|92.21
|92.04
|92.64
|Year Ending Dec-18
|98.17
|98.86
|98.86
|98.78
|98.12
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
