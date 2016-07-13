Fenner PLC (FENR.L)
FENR.L on London Stock Exchange
334.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
334.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
334.00
334.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
437,240
437,240
52-wk High
368.25
368.25
52-wk Low
207.00
207.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|August
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|9
|638.17
|655.86
|621.70
|571.57
|Year Ending Aug-18
|9
|668.81
|693.50
|641.00
|591.01
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|10
|16.54
|17.40
|14.87
|9.68
|Year Ending Aug-18
|10
|19.05
|20.20
|16.71
|10.27
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|638.17
|638.17
|637.17
|637.34
|571.57
|Year Ending Aug-18
|668.81
|668.81
|668.04
|668.92
|591.01
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Aug-17
|16.54
|16.54
|16.51
|16.13
|9.68
|Year Ending Aug-18
|19.05
|19.05
|19.06
|18.84
|10.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Aug-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Aug-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Aug-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Aug-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
