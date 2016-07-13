Edition:
Fenner PLC (FENR.L)

FENR.L on London Stock Exchange

334.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
334.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
437,240
52-wk High
368.25
52-wk Low
207.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- August 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Aug-17 9 638.17 655.86 621.70 571.57
Year Ending Aug-18 9 668.81 693.50 641.00 591.01
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Aug-17 10 16.54 17.40 14.87 9.68
Year Ending Aug-18 10 19.05 20.20 16.71 10.27

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Aug-17 638.17 638.17 637.17 637.34 571.57
Year Ending Aug-18 668.81 668.81 668.04 668.92 591.01
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Aug-17 16.54 16.54 16.51 16.13 9.68
Year Ending Aug-18 19.05 19.05 19.06 18.84 10.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Aug-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Aug-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Aug-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Aug-18 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Fenner PLC News

Market Views

