Ferguson Plc (FERG.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Jul-17 3 4,488.67 4,571.00 4,424.00 -- Quarter Ending Jan-18 1 3,717.00 3,717.00 3,717.00 -- Year Ending Jul-17 24 17,036.90 18,845.00 15,137.80 -- Year Ending Jul-18 23 16,977.00 23,018.00 15,213.90 17,034.10 Year Ending Jul-19 19 17,914.60 24,319.00 15,810.30 17,986.10 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jul-17 24 294.46 308.90 243.45 -- Year Ending Jul-18 25 319.77 411.20 288.21 311.70 Year Ending Jul-19 21 350.04 443.30 309.70 346.82 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 17.50 18.40 16.60 13.14