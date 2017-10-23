Edition:
Ferguson Plc (FERG.L)

FERG.L on London Stock Exchange

5,350.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
5,350.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
784,957
52-wk High
5,355.00
52-wk Low
4,139.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- July 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 6 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 7 7 6
(3) HOLD 13 13 13 14
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.30 2.27 2.32 2.42

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jul-17 3 4,488.67 4,571.00 4,424.00 --
Quarter Ending Jan-18 1 3,717.00 3,717.00 3,717.00 --
Year Ending Jul-17 24 17,036.90 18,845.00 15,137.80 --
Year Ending Jul-18 23 16,977.00 23,018.00 15,213.90 17,034.10
Year Ending Jul-19 19 17,914.60 24,319.00 15,810.30 17,986.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jul-17 24 294.46 308.90 243.45 --
Year Ending Jul-18 25 319.77 411.20 288.21 311.70
Year Ending Jul-19 21 350.04 443.30 309.70 346.82
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 17.50 18.40 16.60 13.14

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Apr-12 3,074.00 3,069.00 5.00 0.16

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jul-17 4,488.67 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jan-18 3,717.00 3,743.00 -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-17 17,036.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 16,977.00 17,028.60 17,484.80 17,452.10 17,034.10
Year Ending Jul-19 17,914.60 17,969.90 18,481.10 18,415.00 17,986.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jul-17 294.46 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 319.77 320.43 320.86 320.86 311.70
Year Ending Jul-19 350.04 350.85 348.66 348.66 346.82

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jul-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jan-18 0 1 -- --
Year Ending Jul-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 1 1 3 13
Year Ending Jul-19 1 1 3 11
Earnings
Year Ending Jul-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jul-18 0 2 4 12
Year Ending Jul-19 0 2 3 11

Earnings vs. Estimates

