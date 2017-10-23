Ferguson Plc (FERG.L)
FERG.L on London Stock Exchange
5,350.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
5,350.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
5,350.00
5,350.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
784,957
784,957
52-wk High
5,355.00
5,355.00
52-wk Low
4,139.00
4,139.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|July
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|6
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|7
|7
|6
|(3) HOLD
|13
|13
|13
|14
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.30
|2.27
|2.32
|2.42
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jul-17
|3
|4,488.67
|4,571.00
|4,424.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jan-18
|1
|3,717.00
|3,717.00
|3,717.00
|--
|Year Ending Jul-17
|24
|17,036.90
|18,845.00
|15,137.80
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|23
|16,977.00
|23,018.00
|15,213.90
|17,034.10
|Year Ending Jul-19
|19
|17,914.60
|24,319.00
|15,810.30
|17,986.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jul-17
|24
|294.46
|308.90
|243.45
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|25
|319.77
|411.20
|288.21
|311.70
|Year Ending Jul-19
|21
|350.04
|443.30
|309.70
|346.82
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|17.50
|18.40
|16.60
|13.14
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Apr-12
|3,074.00
|3,069.00
|5.00
|0.16
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jul-17
|4,488.67
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jan-18
|3,717.00
|3,743.00
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-17
|17,036.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|16,977.00
|17,028.60
|17,484.80
|17,452.10
|17,034.10
|Year Ending Jul-19
|17,914.60
|17,969.90
|18,481.10
|18,415.00
|17,986.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jul-17
|294.46
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|319.77
|320.43
|320.86
|320.86
|311.70
|Year Ending Jul-19
|350.04
|350.85
|348.66
|348.66
|346.82
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jul-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jan-18
|0
|1
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|1
|1
|3
|13
|Year Ending Jul-19
|1
|1
|3
|11
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jul-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|0
|2
|4
|12
|Year Ending Jul-19
|0
|2
|3
|11
- Ex-divs to take 2.4 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 26
- Pension Insurance Corp agrees 600 million pound buy-in deal with Wolseley UK
- Pension Insurance Corp agrees 600 mln stg buy-in deal with Wolseley UK
- European shares stay near highs as Spanish sell-off eases
- Britain's FTSE gets leg-up from sterling slide