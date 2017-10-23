Fairfax India Holdings Corp (FIHu.TO)

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 8.37 8.37 8.37 0.78 Year Ending Dec-17 2 768.46 827.91 709.01 90.55 Year Ending Dec-18 1 466.52 466.52 466.52 3.09 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 Year Ending Dec-17 2 3.63 3.64 3.63 0.46 Year Ending Dec-18 1 2.15 2.15 2.15 -0.03