Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL.NS)

FLFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

353.80INR
10:46am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.05 (-2.22%)
Prev Close
Rs361.85
Open
Rs363.85
Day's High
Rs363.85
Day's Low
Rs352.50
Volume
167,584
Avg. Vol
231,260
52-wk High
Rs412.00
52-wk Low
Rs108.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.88 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 1.80 1.80 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 10,624.30 11,065.70 10,183.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 39,528.10 39,977.30 39,079.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 46,152.20 46,303.00 45,783.00 47,002.00
Year Ending Mar-19 4 55,523.00 56,712.00 54,459.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 0.88 1.00 0.76 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 2.29 2.40 2.17 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 6.07 7.10 4.99 11.21
Year Ending Mar-19 4 9.56 11.30 8.65 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 10,624.30 9,876.80 747.55 7.04
Quarter Ending Dec-16 10,267.00 10,438.30 171.30 1.67
Quarter Ending Sep-16 9,281.00 10,022.10 741.10 7.99
Quarter Ending Jun-16 7,862.00 7,859.70 2.30 0.03
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.10 0.84 0.26 23.64
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.00 0.38 0.62 62.00
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.70 0.19 0.51 72.86

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 10,624.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 39,528.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 46,152.20 46,152.20 46,152.20 45,755.20 47,002.00
Year Ending Mar-19 55,523.00 55,523.00 55,523.00 55,001.20 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.88 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 2.29 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6.07 6.07 6.07 5.27 11.21
Year Ending Mar-19 9.56 9.56 9.56 8.66 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

