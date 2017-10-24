Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 10,624.30 11,065.70 10,183.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 2 39,528.10 39,977.30 39,079.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 46,152.20 46,303.00 45,783.00 47,002.00 Year Ending Mar-19 4 55,523.00 56,712.00 54,459.00 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 0.88 1.00 0.76 -- Year Ending Mar-17 2 2.29 2.40 2.17 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 6.07 7.10 4.99 11.21 Year Ending Mar-19 4 9.56 11.30 8.65 --