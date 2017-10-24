Edition:
Fnac Darty SA (FNAC.PA)

FNAC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

81.18EUR
3:33pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.18 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
€81.00
Open
€81.00
Day's High
€81.31
Day's Low
€80.90
Volume
21,500
Avg. Vol
32,470
52-wk High
€83.99
52-wk Low
€55.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.62 1.62 1.62 1.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 7,425.67 7,450.00 7,371.68 7,774.36
Year Ending Dec-18 7 7,548.62 7,602.96 7,478.00 7,896.88
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 4.91 6.11 3.39 4.76
Year Ending Dec-18 7 6.56 7.39 5.42 6.09

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 851.50 860.00 8.50 1.00
Quarter Ending Jun-15 787.50 784.20 3.30 0.42
Quarter Ending Jun-14 800.00 799.70 0.30 0.04
Quarter Ending Mar-14 844.00 839.30 4.70 0.56
Quarter Ending Sep-13 856.00 844.00 12.00 1.40

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7,425.67 7,428.59 7,428.59 7,426.71 7,774.36
Year Ending Dec-18 7,548.62 7,541.92 7,541.92 7,539.92 7,896.88
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.91 4.93 4.93 4.93 4.76
Year Ending Dec-18 6.56 6.60 6.60 6.60 6.09

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Fnac Darty SA News

