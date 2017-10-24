Fnac Darty SA (FNAC.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 7 7,425.67 7,450.00 7,371.68 7,774.36 Year Ending Dec-18 7 7,548.62 7,602.96 7,478.00 7,896.88 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 7 4.91 6.11 3.39 4.76 Year Ending Dec-18 7 6.56 7.39 5.42 6.09