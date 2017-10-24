Fnac Darty SA (FNAC.PA)
FNAC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
81.18EUR
81.18EUR
Change (% chg)
€0.18 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
€81.00
Open
€81.00
Day's High
€81.31
Day's Low
€80.90
Volume
21,500
Avg. Vol
32,470
52-wk High
€83.99
52-wk Low
€55.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.62
|1.62
|1.62
|1.62
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|7,425.67
|7,450.00
|7,371.68
|7,774.36
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|7,548.62
|7,602.96
|7,478.00
|7,896.88
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|4.91
|6.11
|3.39
|4.76
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|6.56
|7.39
|5.42
|6.09
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|851.50
|860.00
|8.50
|1.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|787.50
|784.20
|3.30
|0.42
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|800.00
|799.70
|0.30
|0.04
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|844.00
|839.30
|4.70
|0.56
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|856.00
|844.00
|12.00
|1.40
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7,425.67
|7,428.59
|7,428.59
|7,426.71
|7,774.36
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7,548.62
|7,541.92
|7,541.92
|7,539.92
|7,896.88
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.91
|4.93
|4.93
|4.93
|4.76
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6.56
|6.60
|6.60
|6.60
|6.09
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0