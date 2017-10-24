Finolex Cables Ltd (FNXC.NS)
FNXC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
598.10INR
10:46am BST
598.10INR
10:46am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.80 (-0.13%)
Rs-0.80 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs598.90
Rs598.90
Open
Rs602.00
Rs602.00
Day's High
Rs610.00
Rs610.00
Day's Low
Rs597.00
Rs597.00
Volume
25,740
25,740
Avg. Vol
91,543
91,543
52-wk High
Rs614.00
Rs614.00
52-wk Low
Rs355.00
Rs355.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.12
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|25,642.00
|25,642.00
|25,642.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|32,442.00
|32,442.00
|32,442.00
|31,898.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|39,968.00
|39,968.00
|39,968.00
|37,111.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|25.70
|25.70
|25.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|30.00
|30.00
|30.00
|23.75
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|35.30
|35.30
|35.30
|27.95
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|6,799.50
|6,008.90
|790.60
|11.63
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|5,978.00
|5,849.10
|128.90
|2.16
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|6,878.67
|6,540.20
|338.47
|4.92
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|6,144.00
|5,777.60
|366.40
|5.96
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|6,702.67
|6,306.50
|396.17
|5.91
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|25,642.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|32,442.00
|32,442.00
|32,442.00
|32,442.00
|31,898.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|39,968.00
|39,968.00
|39,968.00
|39,968.00
|37,111.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings