Edition:
United Kingdom

Eiffage SA (FOUG.PA)

FOUG.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

88.78EUR
3:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.21 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
€88.99
Open
€88.95
Day's High
€89.45
Day's Low
€88.63
Volume
100,079
Avg. Vol
272,562
52-wk High
€89.98
52-wk Low
€60.08

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 9 9
(3) HOLD 6 7 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.53 2.47 2.47

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 4,064.00 4,064.00 4,064.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17 14,714.30 15,002.00 14,235.00 14,025.10
Year Ending Dec-18 17 15,168.30 15,635.00 14,562.00 14,264.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 5.02 5.43 4.49 4.73
Year Ending Dec-18 18 5.82 6.50 5.03 5.41
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 15.93 18.90 11.60 16.15

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 2,715.11 3,581.00 865.89 31.89
Quarter Ending Sep-11 3,498.20 3,513.00 14.80 0.42
Quarter Ending Mar-11 3,182.50 2,988.00 194.50 6.11

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4,064.00 4,064.00 -- -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 14,714.30 14,714.30 14,634.10 14,435.40 14,025.10
Year Ending Dec-18 15,168.30 15,168.30 15,065.60 14,837.70 14,264.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.02 5.02 5.03 4.88 4.73
Year Ending Dec-18 5.82 5.82 5.81 5.67 5.41

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Eiffage SA News

» More FOUG.PA News