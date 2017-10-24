Eiffage SA (FOUG.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 4,064.00 4,064.00 4,064.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 17 14,714.30 15,002.00 14,235.00 14,025.10 Year Ending Dec-18 17 15,168.30 15,635.00 14,562.00 14,264.80 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 18 5.02 5.43 4.49 4.73 Year Ending Dec-18 18 5.82 6.50 5.03 5.41 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 15.93 18.90 11.60 16.15