Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L)
FRES.L on London Stock Exchange
1,385.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
18.00 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
1,367.00
Open
1,361.00
Day's High
1,391.00
Day's Low
1,330.00
Volume
690,185
Avg. Vol
1,027,946
52-wk High
1,864.00
52-wk Low
1,052.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.26
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|11
|11
|11
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.12
|3.12
|3.12
|3.19
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|2,115.02
|2,279.30
|1,996.00
|2,368.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|2,454.28
|2,765.80
|2,051.38
|2,566.37
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.26
|0.28
|0.24
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|0.31
|0.32
|0.31
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|0.67
|0.76
|0.53
|0.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|0.75
|1.10
|0.51
|0.75
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|25.30
|25.30
|25.30
|99.92
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,115.02
|2,115.02
|2,139.04
|2,138.15
|2,368.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,454.28
|2,454.28
|2,469.64
|2,468.75
|2,566.37
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.26
|0.27
|0.30
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0.31
|0.33
|0.32
|0.30
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.67
|0.66
|0.64
|0.63
|0.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.75
|0.75
|0.77
|0.76
|0.75
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0
|3
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0
|2
|4
