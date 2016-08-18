Edition:
Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L)

FRES.L on London Stock Exchange

1,385.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

18.00 (+1.32%)
Prev Close
1,367.00
Open
1,361.00
Day's High
1,391.00
Day's Low
1,330.00
Volume
690,185
Avg. Vol
1,027,946
52-wk High
1,864.00
52-wk Low
1,052.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.26 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 11 11 11 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.12 3.12 3.12 3.19

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 2,115.02 2,279.30 1,996.00 2,368.87
Year Ending Dec-18 15 2,454.28 2,765.80 2,051.38 2,566.37
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.26 0.28 0.24 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 0.31 0.32 0.31 --
Year Ending Dec-17 13 0.67 0.76 0.53 0.72
Year Ending Dec-18 16 0.75 1.10 0.51 0.75
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 25.30 25.30 25.30 99.92

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,115.02 2,115.02 2,139.04 2,138.15 2,368.87
Year Ending Dec-18 2,454.28 2,454.28 2,469.64 2,468.75 2,566.37
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.26 0.27 0.30 -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0.31 0.33 0.32 0.30 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.67 0.66 0.64 0.63 0.72
Year Ending Dec-18 0.75 0.75 0.77 0.76 0.75

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 3 2
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 2 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

Fresnillo PLC News

Market Views

