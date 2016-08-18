Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 13 2,115.02 2,279.30 1,996.00 2,368.87 Year Ending Dec-18 15 2,454.28 2,765.80 2,051.38 2,566.37 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.26 0.28 0.24 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 0.31 0.32 0.31 -- Year Ending Dec-17 13 0.67 0.76 0.53 0.72 Year Ending Dec-18 16 0.75 1.10 0.51 0.75 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 25.30 25.30 25.30 99.92