Future Enterprises Ltd (FURE.NS)
FURE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
48.60INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.70 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs49.30
Open
Rs49.35
Day's High
Rs50.00
Day's Low
Rs48.35
Volume
1,383,042
Avg. Vol
2,244,095
52-wk High
Rs62.20
52-wk Low
Rs14.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|28,668.90
|28,468.40
|200.49
|0.70
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|26,041.00
|27,397.60
|1,356.60
|5.21
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|24,896.50
|26,160.30
|1,263.80
|5.08
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|31,606.10
|32,058.00
|451.86
|1.43
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|30,853.00
|35,428.40
|4,575.40
|14.83
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Future Enterprises approves allotment of NCDs worth 250 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Future Enterprises approved & allotted NCDs worth up to 1.10 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Future Enterprises seeks shareholders' nod to issue guarantee related to Future Retail obligations
- BRIEF-Future Supply Chain Solutions files for IPO
- BRIEF-India's Future Enterprises posts June-qtr loss