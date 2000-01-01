Edition:
United Kingdom

Future Enterprises Ltd (FURE.NS)

FURE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

48.60INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.70 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs49.30
Open
Rs49.35
Day's High
Rs50.00
Day's Low
Rs48.35
Volume
1,383,042
Avg. Vol
2,244,095
52-wk High
Rs62.20
52-wk Low
Rs14.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 28,668.90 28,468.40 200.49 0.70
Quarter Ending Mar-15 26,041.00 27,397.60 1,356.60 5.21
Quarter Ending Dec-14 24,896.50 26,160.30 1,263.80 5.08
Quarter Ending Dec-12 31,606.10 32,058.00 451.86 1.43
Quarter Ending Sep-12 30,853.00 35,428.40 4,575.40 14.83

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Future Enterprises Ltd News

» More FURE.NS News