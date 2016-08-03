Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)
FXPO.L on London Stock Exchange
274.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
274.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
274.80
274.80
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
3,619,163
3,619,163
52-wk High
326.60
326.60
52-wk Low
91.73
91.73
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|0
|3
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|4
|3
|3
|3
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.75
|3.42
|3.55
|3.27
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|1,170.38
|1,220.70
|1,119.00
|880.45
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|1,021.00
|1,118.00
|730.50
|858.29
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|0.64
|0.71
|0.57
|0.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|0.39
|0.53
|0.07
|0.16
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|-21.29
|-4.83
|-38.00
|-25.95
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,170.38
|1,176.28
|1,133.22
|1,114.78
|880.45
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,021.00
|1,025.01
|1,019.84
|1,002.81
|858.29
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.64
|0.65
|0.57
|0.54
|0.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.39
|0.37
|0.37
|0.33
|0.16
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|5
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|2
|2
