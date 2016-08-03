Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 9 1,170.38 1,220.70 1,119.00 880.45 Year Ending Dec-18 10 1,021.00 1,118.00 730.50 858.29 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 9 0.64 0.71 0.57 0.20 Year Ending Dec-18 10 0.39 0.53 0.07 0.16 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 -21.29 -4.83 -38.00 -25.95