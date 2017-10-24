Scout24 AG (G24n.DE)
G24n.DE on Xetra
33.78EUR
4:35pm BST
33.78EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.32 (-0.94%)
€-0.32 (-0.94%)
Prev Close
€34.10
€34.10
Open
€34.10
€34.10
Day's High
€34.11
€34.11
Day's Low
€33.70
€33.70
Volume
112,528
112,528
Avg. Vol
127,566
127,566
52-wk High
€35.80
€35.80
52-wk Low
€28.39
€28.39
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.37
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|6
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.00
|2.00
|1.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|129.53
|129.53
|129.53
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|481.42
|485.00
|473.00
|480.74
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|525.31
|538.00
|502.00
|527.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|1.38
|1.48
|1.29
|1.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|1.59
|1.73
|1.42
|1.53
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|20.85
|28.50
|16.30
|20.89
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|118.73
|119.56
|0.83
|0.70
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|113.20
|113.86
|0.66
|0.58
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|117.66
|115.78
|1.88
|1.60
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|89.72
|110.46
|20.74
|23.12
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|109.17
|110.10
|0.93
|0.86
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.35
|0.35
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.31
|0.25
|0.06
|19.35
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.29
|0.20
|0.09
|31.03
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.30
|0.22
|0.08
|26.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.25
|0.15
|0.10
|40.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|129.53
|129.53
|129.53
|129.53
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|481.42
|481.49
|482.00
|482.08
|480.74
|Year Ending Dec-18
|525.31
|525.39
|526.85
|526.85
|527.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.38
|1.39
|1.39
|1.39
|1.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.59
|1.59
|1.60
|1.60
|1.53
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0