Scout24 AG (G24n.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 129.53 129.53 129.53 -- Year Ending Dec-17 13 481.42 485.00 473.00 480.74 Year Ending Dec-18 13 525.31 538.00 502.00 527.67 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.37 0.37 0.37 -- Year Ending Dec-17 12 1.38 1.48 1.29 1.30 Year Ending Dec-18 12 1.59 1.73 1.42 1.53 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 20.85 28.50 16.30 20.89