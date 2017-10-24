Edition:
Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd (GALK.NS)

GALK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

684.35INR
10:48am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.45 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
Rs677.90
Open
Rs687.90
Day's High
Rs701.90
Day's Low
Rs680.20
Volume
443,936
Avg. Vol
145,246
52-wk High
Rs728.80
52-wk Low
Rs315.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 5,381.75 4,552.00 829.75 15.42
Quarter Ending Jun-13 4,910.05 4,133.80 776.25 15.81
Quarter Ending Mar-13 4,406.75 4,594.70 187.95 4.27
Quarter Ending Dec-12 5,106.44 4,165.60 940.84 18.42
Quarter Ending Sep-12 4,584.62 4,797.70 213.08 4.65
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 5.87 3.53 2.34 39.86
Quarter Ending Jun-13 12.27 5.09 7.18 58.52
Quarter Ending Dec-12 8.84 6.89 1.95 22.12
Quarter Ending Sep-12 6.53 8.99 2.46 37.60
Quarter Ending Mar-12 7.17 6.02 1.15 16.04

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Gujarat Alkalies And Chemicals Ltd News

