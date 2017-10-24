Gayatri Projects Ltd (GAPR.NS)
GAPR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
187.55INR
10:45am BST
187.55INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.45 (-0.77%)
Rs-1.45 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs189.00
Rs189.00
Open
Rs189.00
Rs189.00
Day's High
Rs191.50
Rs191.50
Day's Low
Rs187.50
Rs187.50
Volume
28,964
28,964
Avg. Vol
221,897
221,897
52-wk High
Rs209.00
Rs209.00
52-wk Low
Rs112.04
Rs112.04
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|3.00
|3.00
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|19,949.00
|20,705.00
|18,847.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|28,901.50
|36,270.00
|24,115.00
|23,199.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|35,441.60
|44,385.00
|27,973.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|3.43
|3.80
|3.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|7.15
|10.40
|5.01
|5.56
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|9.91
|14.30
|5.83
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|7,979.00
|6,520.45
|1,458.55
|18.28
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4,817.00
|5,189.52
|372.52
|7.73
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,224.00
|3,471.37
|752.63
|17.82
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|7,967.00
|4,960.27
|3,006.73
|37.74
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|5,673.00
|4,204.28
|1,468.72
|25.89
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|0.62
|1.38
|0.76
|122.26
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|0.33
|1.91
|1.58
|473.05
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|1.66
|0.60
|1.06
|63.66
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|3.40
|-0.19
|3.58
|105.54
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|2.65
|2.07
|0.58
|21.91
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|19,949.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|28,901.50
|33,396.00
|33,396.00
|30,883.00
|23,199.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|35,441.60
|42,401.50
|42,401.50
|42,401.50
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3.43
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7.15
|9.10
|9.10
|7.73
|5.56
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9.91
|13.25
|13.25
|13.25
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0