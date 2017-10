Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (GARAN.IS)

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 4,612.21 4,656.22 4,568.21 4,051.87 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 4,431.62 4,543.42 4,319.81 4,241.00 Year Ending Dec-17 12 17,134.00 18,542.00 15,648.00 16,811.80 Year Ending Dec-18 13 19,250.80 21,694.00 17,671.00 18,331.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.41 0.43 0.38 0.32 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.40 0.40 0.39 0.38 Year Ending Dec-17 17 1.47 1.62 1.22 1.22 Year Ending Dec-18 15 1.65 1.82 1.43 1.42 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 16.55 18.79 13.27 19.14