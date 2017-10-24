Edition:
Gati Ltd (GATI.NS)

GATI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

115.75INR
10:50am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs115.60
Open
Rs116.00
Day's High
Rs118.00
Day's Low
Rs115.50
Volume
576,354
Avg. Vol
603,801
52-wk High
Rs149.65
52-wk Low
Rs102.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 4,359.00 4,359.00 4,359.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 19,098.00 20,876.00 17,320.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 21,056.20 27,392.00 17,683.00 24,594.00
Year Ending Mar-19 3 24,861.70 34,688.00 19,722.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 5.75 8.40 3.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 8.15 15.85 3.60 11.60
Year Ending Mar-19 3 11.27 23.86 4.00 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,359.00 4,149.40 209.60 4.81
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4,110.00 4,196.00 86.00 2.09
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,313.00 4,210.40 102.60 2.38
Quarter Ending Sep-12 1,044.36 241.70 802.66 76.86
Quarter Ending Jun-12 2,500.39 157.50 2,342.89 93.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-12 7.12 -0.00 7.12 100.03

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,359.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 19,098.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 21,056.20 21,056.20 21,056.20 23,252.50 24,594.00
Year Ending Mar-19 24,861.70 24,861.70 24,861.70 28,261.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5.75 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 8.15 8.15 8.15 9.83 11.60
Year Ending Mar-19 11.27 11.27 11.27 14.58 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

