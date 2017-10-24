Gati Ltd (GATI.NS)
GATI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
115.75INR
10:50am BST
115.75INR
10:50am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.15 (+0.13%)
Rs0.15 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs115.60
Rs115.60
Open
Rs116.00
Rs116.00
Day's High
Rs118.00
Rs118.00
Day's Low
Rs115.50
Rs115.50
Volume
576,354
576,354
Avg. Vol
603,801
603,801
52-wk High
Rs149.65
Rs149.65
52-wk Low
Rs102.20
Rs102.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|4,359.00
|4,359.00
|4,359.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|19,098.00
|20,876.00
|17,320.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|21,056.20
|27,392.00
|17,683.00
|24,594.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|24,861.70
|34,688.00
|19,722.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|5.75
|8.40
|3.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|8.15
|15.85
|3.60
|11.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|11.27
|23.86
|4.00
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,359.00
|4,149.40
|209.60
|4.81
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4,110.00
|4,196.00
|86.00
|2.09
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,313.00
|4,210.40
|102.60
|2.38
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|1,044.36
|241.70
|802.66
|76.86
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|2,500.39
|157.50
|2,342.89
|93.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|7.12
|-0.00
|7.12
|100.03
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,359.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|19,098.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|21,056.20
|21,056.20
|21,056.20
|23,252.50
|24,594.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|24,861.70
|24,861.70
|24,861.70
|28,261.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5.75
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8.15
|8.15
|8.15
|9.83
|11.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11.27
|11.27
|11.27
|14.58
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0